Bringing Mediterranean vibes to a sip of coffee

Nespresso’s coffee machines are covered in the warm hue of orange, namely Vertuo Pop and Essenza Mini. With their looks very similar, the only difference between them is Vertuo’s capacity to hold bigger coffee capsules.

Also included in their product launch are coffee tumblers and other accessories.

Continuous Coffee Innovations

Who knew that your daily coffee fix could be further innovated into something new?

During the product launch, Nespresso introduced their new and limited-edition coffee flavors.

Their sweet yet balanced Tropical Coconut Flavor over Ice, Freddo Delicato, Freddo Intenso, and their Ice Forte are topping the list.

Solenn Heussaff-Bolzico, Nespresso’s brand ambassador in the Philippines, shared that the latest campaign brings out the vibrant and lively spirit of the Mediterranean.

“What I’m really excited about is that with the Espresso itself, you can be a barista yourself at home, which is great, like a pro.” Heussaff said.

The actress also said she is eyeing Greece and Croatia as part of her future travels in the Mediterranean, emphasizing that she heard a lot of positive