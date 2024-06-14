Block buster

Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji is both a boon and a bane to locals. The mountain is a tourist draw but the visitors annoy residents of Fuji-Kawaguchiko town in Yamanashi Prefecture.

The front of a Lawson convenience store in Kawaguchiko Ekimae has become a popular spot for taking photos of the mountain which appears to be resting on the roof of the shop. But the number of tourists is congesting the small town.

By taking photos of Mount Fuji from the street, tourists also have become a road hazard, some locals complained. To deal with the problem, the municipal government installed on 21 May a black sheet to block the view of Fuji and discourage the photographing of the mountain.

The scheme seemed effective as the number of tourists declined. However, the black sheet suffered 10 holes on 27 May and the crowd went to another Lawson branch in Fuji-Kawaguchiko Machiyakubamae that also offers a panoramic view of Mount Fuji, Asahi Shimbun reported.

Meanwhile, a street named Fujimi or “Fuji Viewing” in the Kunitachi district of Tokyo also offers a picturesque view of Japan’s highest mountain which appears to soar to the sky from the end of the road.

However, a 10-story condominium under construction was obstructing the view of the majestic active volcano, residents complained.

Despite the residents’ protests, the developer, Sekisui House, proceeded to build the residential complex. But ahead of the turnover of the condo units to homebuyers next month, Sekisui House recently put up a notice saying the complex would be demolished.

In its shock announcement on Tuesday, Sekisui House said there was nothing illegal in the construction of the condo but “our consideration of the long-distance views of Mount Fuji has been insufficient,” Agence France-Presse reports.