B-Corsairs tap Ravena

Do-it-all guard Kiefer Ravena is back in the Japan B.League, this time playing for the Yokohama B-Corsairs for the 2024-2025 season.

Yokohama made the announcement Friday as the 30-year-old guard will be playing for his second team in Japan and hopefully improve from last season’s 19th place finish with a 24-36 win-loss record.

Ravena last played in the B.League for the Shiga Lakes where he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 66 games to clinch the B2 League title.

“This will be a new chapter in my career and I hope I’m able to bring my experience and competitiveness to the team. I’m excited to meet and play for the boosters and make a run for the championship,” Ravena said.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star is the second Filipino to play for Yokohama after Kai Sotto joined last season.

Before he suits up with his new team, Ravena will first lead Strong Group-Pilipinas in the 43rd William Jones Cup from 13 to 21 July in Taipei.