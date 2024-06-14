Altas bag 9 NCAA crowns

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta asserted its dominance as it collected nine titles in Season 99 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

The Altas conquered five crowns in the seniors division bannered by the men’s volleyball team of head coach Sammy Acaylar, which captured its fourth consecutive title and 14th overall championship since joining the league in 1985.

Aside from the men’s volleyball team, also victorious were the women’s table tennis squad, women’s soft tennis team, and men’s chess as well as the beach volleyball squad that features the dynamic duo of Louie Ramirez and Jeff Marapoc.

The Junior Altas, on the other hand, ruled girls volleyball, 3x3 boys basketball, boys table tennis, and track and field bannered by Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player Marvin Ramos.

All in all, the Junior Altas collected a total of 804.5 points in 18 events to secure their second overall consecutive title this season with a 153-point margin over Jose Rizal University and Arellano University, who compiled 657.25 and 503 points, respectively.

They also finished runner up in women’s lawn tennis, men’s soft tennis, juniors chess, and juniors basketball events.

Meanwhile, the Altas Perpsquad aims to win the crown when the Cheerleading Championship unfolds this Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.