ALICE DIXSON LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT COMEBACK ROLE

Former beauty queen and actress Alice Dixson said she is on the hunt for the perfect role for her showbiz comeback.

Alice shared in an exclusive interview that two years is enough rest from her acting career.

“I do miss showbiz. It’s been two years since my last teleserye, but wala pa maganda role eh! Kapag meron na (but there have been no good roles for me. I will go back should one come along),” Alice said.

The beautiful Alice added that the roles of the iconic Cherie Gil had always challenged her.

“I think something challenging, something different, something of my age bracket. Siyempre I can’t play teenager roles anymore, di ba? So, something meaty, something that Cherie Gil used to make, my dear friend, Cherie. Something like that,” she added.

The 1986 Binibining Pilipinas International, however, revealed that she is in final talks for a big teleserye project.

“I’m hoping I will get to start with this new show in the next few months. Marami ang nagko-complain nami-miss daw nila ako (laughs). I’m also looking for opportunities wala pa final kaya I don’t have anything to announce yet, but when I do, I’ll let everybody know,” she said.

Still in top form at 54 (born 28 July 1969), Alice shared her very basic beauty secret.

“I drink a lot of buko juice. I’ve been trying to take care of my skin now. Dati kasi di ako maalaga sa skin ko. Healthy eating and exercise,” she said.

Alice became a household name in 1987 after her Palmolive “I Can Feel It” TV and print ad that landed her the role of “Faye” in Okay Ka Fairy Ko! with Vic Sotto and Aiza Seguerra.