Abortion pill curb rejected, IVF right bill blocked

The United States Supreme Court has rejected a bid to restrict an abortion pill while Republicans in the US Senate have blocked a bill recognizing a legal right to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

The top court’s unanimous opinion on Thursday cited the lack of legal standing by the anti-abortion groups and doctors to challenge the medication mifepristone.

While the plaintiffs lacked standing they “may present their concerns and objections to the president and FDA (Federal Drug Administration) in the regulatory process or to Congress and the president in the legislative process,” said Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who wrote the 9-0 opinion.

“And they may also express their views about abortion and mifepristone to fellow citizens, including in the political and electoral processes,” added Kavanaugh, one of three justices nominated by Donald Trump.

The mifepristone case was the first significant abortion case heard by the Supreme Court since it overturned the constitutional right to abortion two years ago.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ legislation establishing a federal right to IVF needed the support of 60 senators in a preliminary vote to get debate started but could only garner backing from 48, with just two Republicans crossing the aisle.