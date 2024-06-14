A world of wonder & an immersive art museum, too

Prepare to step into a new dimension of creativity and innovation as Space & Time Cube+, the first-ever immersive art museum in the Philippines, opens its doors at S Maison. This groundbreaking museum offers a fully immersive art experience that seamlessly blends physical installations with cutting-edge technology, providing visitors a unique way to explore the metaverse in the real world.

The immersive art museum boasts 20 themed attractions and sensory games, each designed to captivate and inspire. From mesmerizing LED tunnels and stunning light installations to jaw-dropping 3D technology and holographic displays, this museum promises an adventure that stimulates the senses. Perfect for customers of all ages, every corner of the museum is designed to immerse and inspire.

Space and time tunnel. The Space & Time Tunnel features high-definition LED screens combined with advanced naked-eye 3D technology, delivering breathtaking visual effects. This attraction immerses customers in a surreal and captivating world, creating an unforgettable experience that transcends the boundaries of reality.

Wandering planets. Dive into the Wandering Planets exhibit and be mesmerized by an LED sphere installation at its heart, radiating a dazzling display of multicolored lights. Surrounded by mirrors on all sides and vibrant spheres scattered throughout, this enchanting space creates the illusion of standing in the center of an infinite galaxy.

Holographic glasshouse. Holographic Glasshouse offers a one-of-a-kind experience with a four-sided screen projection and state-of-the-art stereophonic technologies. Customers get transported into the stunning world of nature, allowing each to sense the water flow, gentle breeze, wildlife calls, as if wandering through the sea.

Crystal matrix. Step into the Crystal Matrix, where mirrored walls and endless lights create a thrilling illusion of infinite space. Be amazed by the dazzling crystal LED strips that illuminate the room with a kaleidoscope of colors and patterns, transforming the space into a mesmerizing starry wonderland.

Global Phenomenon. Originally set up in Xiamen, Shanghai, and Chengdu, Space & Time Cube+ has captivated audiences with its innovative approach to art. Now, the Philippines proudly hosts the next chapter in Space & Time Cube’s global expansion. The museum has quickly become famous for its immersive and interactive exhibits, making it a hit with all kids and kids-at-heart.

Located at S Maison, the immersive art museum is more than just a visual feast; it’s an invitation to experience art in a whole new way. As the museum opens its doors, it promises to become a landmark attraction not just in SM Mall of Asia Complex, but in the Philippines.

For more information, visit smsupermalls.com or follow on Facebook S Maison at Conrad Manila.