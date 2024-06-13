Tsukii switches to MMA

Karate Pilipinas is backing Junna Tsukii’s decision to step down from competing in karate to compete in mixed martial arts.

Karate chief Richard Lim told DAILY TRIBUNE this was already discussed between the federation and Tsukii before the 32-year-old’s announcement last Wednesday.

“We discussed this months ago, about her retiring from sports karate. She has notably contributed a lot to the sport in the Philippines, and for that, we thank her,” Lim said in an online conversation.

“Ultimately, the decision is hers to make because there comes a time when one must decide whether to retire or embark on a new adventure. Rest assured, whatever she decides, we will support her 100 percent.”

Tsukii made an impact after winning the 30th Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the women’s 50-kilogram kumite and won in the 2022 World Games in Birmingham in the United States.

The Filipino-Japanese athlete is set to make her MMA debut on 31 August against fellow MMA debutant Ruka Sakamoto at the DEEP Summer Festival in Odaiba, Japan.