‘suicide squad ISEKAI’ ON hbo GO

All-new 10-episode original anime series Suicide Squad Isekai produced by Warner Bros. Japan’s Anime Production and WIT Studio will premiere on HBO GO on 27 June.

In Suicide Squad Isekai, Amanda Waller, head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals — Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark — for a mission. These supervillains are sent into an otherworldly realm, Isekai, that’s connected to this world through a mystical portal, leading them into a land of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies.

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife. Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous Isekai?

Characters in Suicide Squad Isekai will be voiced by a stellar cast including well-known Japanese voice actress, Anna Nagase in the lead role as Harley Quinn, Yuuichirou Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, and Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Chika Anzai as Katana, and Kujira as Amanda Waller.

Suicide Squad Isekai is directed by Eri Osada with screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara. Character design draft by Akira Amano and character design by Naoto Hosoda, with music by Kenichiro Suehiro.