Strong Group gets extra muscles

Strong Group-Pilipinas further boosted its firepower by tapping Filipino-American winger DJ Fenner and American big man Tajuan Agee for the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taipei next month.

Both Fenner and Agee are expected to make an impact, helping the powerhouse team win the crown that has eluded the Filipinos last won in 2019 when they carried the colors of Mighty Sports.

Fenner, a versatile 6-foot-6 guard from Seattle, Washington, who traces his roots to Malabon City, expressed his excitement about representing the Philippines.

“It feels like it’s meant to be,” said the 30-year-old Fenner, a product of University of Nevada.

“Traveling to the Philippines has always been a dream and goal of mine since I was a little kid, and now, to be able to not just travel there, but to represent the country and stand for something bigger. I don’t know if I even have the words to express how I feel.”

Fenner said playing for a Filipino club in an international event is a nod to his late grandfather, Honorato Cruz, who was a significant influence in his life.

“My lolo, Honorato Cruz, who passed away about nine years ago, was my best friend growing up. As much as I wish I could share this moment with him, I know he’d be proud. So, I guess my feelings are all over the place — in a good way — as I prepare to represent the motherland.”

After a standout career with the Wolfpack, Fenner played professionally in Greece, Hungary, Bosnia, Serbia, Portugal, Poland and the Netherlands.

His recent performance with Heroes Den Bosch was notable, helping it reach the Bnxt League Finals with averages of 11.55 points, 3.73 rebounds, and 1.33 assists per game.

Strong Group head coach Charles Tiu has long been an admirer of Fenner.

“I am really excited to work with DJ Fenner. He has been someone I’ve kept an eye on for the last few years. I tried to bring him over when I was with Mighty Sports, but the schedule never worked out,” Tiu said.

“He’s legit Filipino; his mom is Filipina, and he has been wanting to come out here. Hopefully, we can help him sort out his papers too, so he can have a career here in the Philippines. He’s a big guard who can shoot.”

Joining Fenner is 26-year-old center Agee from Chicago.

Despite going undrafted in the 2020 National Basketball Association Draft, Agee has built an impressive resume with stints in Bulgaria, Germany, New Zealand, and France, most recently playing for BCM Gravelines-Dunkerque in France.