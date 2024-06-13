'Siling labuyo' not cure for dengue — DOH

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday refuted the viral social media post claiming that bird's eye chili or "siling labuyo" can serve as a cure for dengue.

In an advisory, the DOH clarified that there is no specific treatment for dengue.

The Health department made the statement after a Facebook account falsely claimed that siling labuyo is "very effective to cure dengue."

"This is tested and proven," the post read.

"[The] Department encourages Filipinos that the best way to prevent dengue is to avoid mosquito bites," the DOH said.

The DOH also urged the public to include wearing long sleeves and pants to cover the skin and continue using mosquito repellent lotions and sprays.

"The public is also encouraged to seek early medical consultation if experiencing symptoms like fever, headaches, muscle and joint paints, nausea, or rashes," the agency said.

It further stressed the importance of eliminating mosquito-breeding sites and supporting fogging activities in outbreak areas.

Meanwhile, in a radio interview, infectious disease expert and Philippine College of Physician (PCP) head, Dr. Rontgene Solante, likewise belied the claim.

"Wala po tayong data na ganun. Dapat i-correct natin yan dahil baka [uminom] o kumain tayo ng siling labuyo kapag tayo'y may dengue, ma-delay lang yung diagnosis and treatment (We don't have data like that. We should correct that because we might drink or eat siling labuyo when we have dengue, the diagnosis and treatment will only be delayed)," Solante said.

"Wala pong katotohanan yan, walang evidence na mayroong role ang siling labuyo sa paggamot ng dengue (There is not truth to that, there is no evidence that the so-called labuyo has a role in the treatment of dengue)," he added.

The DOH recorded 3,992 dengue cases from 12 to 25 May, down from 5,359 in late April to early May.