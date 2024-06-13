Senators highlight Phl sovereignty, other challenges on Independence Day

Senators highlighted the unifying call to protect the country’s national interests in commemorating the 126th Philippine independence on Wednesday, 12 June.

Senate President Francis Escudero reminded Filipinos of our past which can be crucial to shaping the country's future.

“The freedom we enjoy today is the result of the sacrifices and courage of our heroes. May this inspire us to continue working hard for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Escudero also stressed the need to maintain independence within our hearts and be mindful of our spirit, “not only as a memory but as a guide to walk the path of development and change.”

Senator Risa Hontoveros stressed the Philippines’ freedom is “being tested.”

Hence, she called on the Filipinos to strongly stand together in protecting our national interest amid China’s increasing aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Hontiveros slammed China’s continuing harassment against Filipino fishermen, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine navy: "They risk their safety and life every time they sail, even though they should be safe traveling in our oceans."

"Let us continue fighting for our territory and oppose attempts to take it and the natural resources that come with it away from us,” she added.

Hontiveros also reiterated her call for a total ban on POGOs in the country as it would free Filipinos from the influence of illegal acts, human trafficking, and criminalities.

Senator Grace Poe urged Filipinos, especially government officials, to always remember the sacrifices of our Filipino heroes.

“Always ask: What have we done for our fellow Filipinos and for the flag?” she said. “Let us never forget: The independence we enjoy now must always be protected and defended. There can be no true progress if we yield our rights and dignity as a nation.”

Poe lamented that Philippine independence has never been challenged the way it is being tested now—with aggressions in our seas, illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs creeping into the economy and

“Perhaps, politics; and the nonchalance of some to wrongdoings, injustice, and indigence.”

“We have systems of government, laws, and the Constitution in place for a functioning democracy. But we need the resolve, efficiency, and courage to do things right,” she added.

As a country with a profound history, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada urged Filipinos to showcase before the international “our unity and determination in defending our rights, natural resources, and territory.”

Estrada, who chairs the Senate national defense committee, said Filipinos' concern for each other “is the strongest weapon against foreign forces who want to take our territory and weaken our sovereignty.”

“The true spirit of freedom is the readiness to fight whenever we are being challenged,” he added.

Senator Joel Villanueva said Filipinos have already strengthened their resolve to protect our sovereignty and territorial rights over the WPS amid China's bullying.

“Amid China's bullying and claims on the country's territory in the West Philippine Sea, we hope that just like our ancestors, we will stand up for our independence,” he said.

Villanueva likewise called for freedom from unemployment, hunger, poverty, and hopelessness.

Also, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel hopes the country’s commemoration of its independence day may remind Filipinos of the current challenges that the country faces, particularly inflation, joblessness, poverty, corruption, and crime

"These are the modern-day enemies we must strive to overcome. Let us fight inflation and work towards economic stability for all. Let us fight for salary hikes that reflect the true cost of living and give dignity to each hardworking Filipino. Let us put an end to corruption. Let us address joblessness and poverty as a nation. Let us work together to make our country safer for its people,” he said.

Pimentel hopes the nation and its people “be freed from these burdens.”

“Together, let us build a nation that embodies the true essence of freedom—one that is prosperous, just, and inclusive for all," he added.

While the Philippines is already “free from foreign conquerors,” Senator Robinhood Padilla, said the country is still not free from the claws of poverty.

“I hope the time will come we will be united for change. We need discipline. I hope Filipinos will be open to undergo such training,” he said, noting that acquiring freedom from poverty “starts with action and a sense of public service.”

“Freedom is earned, not given free,” Padilla said, urging more Filipinos to become military reservists amid the country’s external challenges.

Senator Ramon Revilla Jr. led the wreath-laying rites at the tomb of President Emilio Aguinaldo and led the flag-raising ceremony at the shrine’s iconic balcony in Kawit, Cavite.

In his speech, Revilla stressed the “heroism of the nation’s forefathers who freed the Philippines from colonizers will never be forgotten,” moreover now that the country is fighting for its sovereignty in the WPS.

He also emphasized the Filipinos’ resilience and determination in confronting challenges and upholding independence from the past struggle.

Kawit, Cavite serves as a historical place for Filipinos in celebrating the Philippine independence from Spanish colonial rule on 12 June 1898.

Simultaneous commemoration activities were also held at Rizal Park in Manila, Barasoain Church in Bulacan, Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City, Mausoleo delos Veteranos de la Revolucion in Manila, Andres Bonifacio National Monument in Caloocan City, and Museo ng Kasaysayang Panlipunan ng Pilipinas in Pampanga.

Meanwhile, the Filipino crew of BRP Teresa Magbanua (MRRV 9701) conducted a flag-raising ceremony at Escoda (Sabina) Shoal in the WPS in honor of the 126th anniversary of Philippine independence.

PCG spokesperson Rear Adm. Armand Balilo said Chinese vessels were "monitoring" the country's activity in the shoal.

Balilo said at least 8 Chinese ships swarmed inside Sabina shoal while four stayed outside the area.