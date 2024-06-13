SB19’s Stell and Pablo call out bashers of Sisi Rondina

Rondina was asked during the Independence Day celebration in South Korea last Sunday, 9 June, which among the performers she was looking forward to.

Rondina’s curt reply was: “SB19 daw po (SB19 is what was stated).”

On her Instagram, Rondina admitted she knew nothing about SB19.

“Personally hindi ko talaga sila kilala… hindi ko alam ba. Sorry po talaga. I’m really sorry (Personally, I don’t know them... I really don’t know them. I’m really sorry),” she wrote.

That had A’TIN, SB19’s official fandom, bashing the volleyball player on X (formerly Twitter).

Frustrated over the seemingly endless tirades hurled against SB19 and Rondina, Ajero said: “I personally don’t tolerate this kind of behavior. Stop this.”

Nase followed suit and tweeted a long aria on X, reminding everyone why the fandom was called A’TIN.

He also asked fans not to be indignant if some personalities admit not having known them.

“Respect and acknowledge na hindi lahat ng tao, aware or kilala ang grupo namin (that not all people are aware or know our group). Hindi rin sa lahat ng oras (it’s not always also that) everyone will hold a favorable opinion of us. That’s fine!” he said.

“There’s no reason to spread hate, disrespect or drag down our fellow Filipinos,” he stressed.