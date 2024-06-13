SB19’s Stell and Pablo call out bashers of Sisi Rondina

Stell Ajero and Pablo Nase of SB19 called out bashers of Cherry Ann “Sisi” Rondina in their respective social media accounts.
This comes right on the heels of Rondina’s innocent statement that she does not know SB19 from Adam, which caused indignation from the boy band’s fans called ATIN.
Rondina was asked during the Independence Day celebration in South Korea last Sunday, 9 June, which among the performers she was looking forward to.
Rondina’s curt reply was: “SB19 daw po (SB19 is what was stated).”
On her Instagram, Rondina admitted she knew nothing about SB19.
“Personally hindi ko talaga sila kilala… hindi ko alam ba. Sorry po talaga. I’m really sorry (Personally, I don’t know them... I really don’t know them. I’m really sorry),” she wrote.
That had A’TIN, SB19’s official fandom, bashing the volleyball player on X (formerly Twitter).
Frustrated over the seemingly endless tirades hurled against SB19 and Rondina, Ajero said: “I personally don’t tolerate this kind of behavior. Stop this.”
Nase followed suit and tweeted a long aria on X, reminding everyone why the fandom was called A’TIN.
He also asked fans not to be indignant if some personalities admit not having known them.
“Respect and acknowledge na hindi lahat ng tao, aware or kilala ang grupo namin (that not all people are aware or know our group). Hindi rin sa lahat ng oras (it’s not always also that) everyone will hold a favorable opinion of us. That’s fine!” he said.
“There’s no reason to spread hate, disrespect or drag down our fellow Filipinos,” he stressed.
Liza Soberano, Julia Barretto unfollow Kathryn Bernardo
on Instagram
There seems to be a looming silent war of the roses — with Kathryn Bernardo on one side and Liza Soberano and Julia Barretto on the other side.
Rumors of late show a tell-tale sign that Bernardo is not chummy with Barretto and Soberano, which was why she unfollowed them on Instagram last January.
Now, Soberano and Barretto did te same — they unfollowed Daniel Padilla’s ex-girlfriend on the same platform.
Of course, tongues wagged from the camps of the three girls.
“Siyempre we don’t know the real reasons for that let’s respect nalang kasi since Kath do the first move to unfollow them maybe may reason si Kath and netizen respected it also, so let’s do the same thing nalang for everybody’s peace of mind,” said one fan.
Alex Gonzaga’s boobs touched by a female fan
Alex Gonzaga surprisingly did not react violently when a female fan touched her boobs while she and husband Mikee Morada were leaving an event in Ormoc, Leyte recently.
What Gonzaga casually did was to post a video about it on her Instagram account with this caption: “The story of my life as a flat girl.”
“Kala ni ate asawa ko nadibdiban nya tumili pa eh. Akin yung nilapirot mo teh (She thought it was my husband’s chest that she touched, she even shrieked — but it was mine),” she added.
“This is unbelievable. This is not a funny matter at all. I hope they reprimanded and sanction the person who did this to you Alex. My gosh! This is never going to be okay! Not acceptable at all,” said one fan.
Beks Batallion tours
Vice Ganda’s comedy bar
Chad Kinis, MC Muah and Lassy, collectively known as Beks Battalion, gave fans a ringside view of the ongoing construction of Vice Ganda’s own comedy bar.
The three regular hosts of It’s Showtime made a tour of the comedy bar, which has already been a year in construction and is nearing completion.
The three comedy bar performers generously shared meals from a fast food chain to the workers.
During the banter, Kinis revealed that Muah is a part owner of the comedy bar as he invested some money on it. He also said that they will perform in the comedy bar as regulars when it becomes fully operational.