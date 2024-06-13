Rolling out the red carpet for the 7th Eddys

Excitement is building up on the seventh edition of The Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) happening on 7 July at the Ceremonial Hall, Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. A delayed telecast of the awards night will air on ALLTV on 14 July 10 p.m.

Organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), the film event will once again be directed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Eric Quizon, who also directed the sixth edition of The Eddys last year.

Brightlight Productions will serve as the line producer for the awards night.

In collaboration with Newport World Resorts, ALLTV and Sound Check, SPEEd will present The 7th EDDYS with Globe Telecom as a major sponsor.

The film event is also supported this year by Beautéderm by Rhea-Anicoche Tan, Unilab, Camille Villar, former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson and Echo Jam.

SPEEd will give out 14 acting and technical awards chosen from nominated films shown in cinemas and on some digital platforms in 2023. The nominees will be announced today via Facebook Live on The Eddys page at 1 p.m.

As in previous years, the highlight of the awards night will be the tribute to the new batch of Eddys Movie Icons, who are considered pillars of the movie industry.

The Movie Icon Awards for 2024 will be given to Nova Villa, Leo Martinez, Lito Lapid, Eva Darren and Gina Alajar in recognition of their unwavering love, dedication and continuous efforts to elevate the quality of every Filipino film.

Leading the roster of special awards is the Isah V. Red Award for philanthropy, presented to former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte. Other honors include the Joe Quirino Award for outstanding entertainment media, given to Korina Sanchez, and the Manny Pichel Award, presented to Ronald Constantino.

This year’s Rising Producer Circle Award will be given to Mentorque Productions, the outfit behind the films My Father Myself and Mallari.

In recognition of those who have been part of the resurgence of the Philippine movie industry, a special award will also be given on the night of the awards – The Eddys Box Office Heroes.

The Box Office Hero award will be given to Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera, Alden Richards, Julia Montes, Kathryn Bernardo and Piolo Pascual.

A posthumous award will be given to the late Carlo J. Caparas, the comic strip creator, movie producer and director, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Philippine movie industry.

The Eddys is an annual event dedicated to honoring the talents and contributions of filmmakers, actors, writers, directors and producers in the Philippine film industry.

SPEEd is a non-profit organization composed of past and current entertainment editors from national broadsheets, top tabloids and leading online portals.