Prioritize critical legislation, Marcos tells Senate, Congress 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the Senate and Congress on Thursday to prioritize the passage of critical legislation this year to foster inclusive growth and advance the country’s socio-economic landscape.

In his speech following the signing of the Negros Island Region and the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act in Malacañang, Marcos said passing 17 priority bills approved by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) before the year ends will steer the country’s development.

“To our fellow workers in both the houses of Congress, I implore that before the year ends: That laws which are more inclusive, responsive, and people-centered be passed. And we are deep in discussion about that,” Marcos said.

“Our people are eagerly awaiting the passage of the 17 priority bills certified by LEDAC --- which we will be discussing very, very soon --- which if passed and enacted, will steer our national development and improve the conditions of our fellow countrymen,” Marcos added.

Highlighting the importance of collaboration and cooperation among lawmakers, Marcos called upon all stakeholders to unite in ensuring that these legislative initiatives are swiftly enacted.

“With the vision of the new Philippines and the cooperation of every Bagong Pilipino, I’m confident [that] we will achieve inclusive growth, a resilient society, and a globally competitive economy,” Marcos said.