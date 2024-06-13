Phl among worst countries for workers

For eight straight years, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has identified the Philippines as among the 10 worst countries for workers.

In its 2024 Global Rights Index, the ITUC rated the Philippines 5, which means “no guarantee of rights.”

“Countries with the rating of 5 are the worst countries in the world to work in,” the report noted.

“While the legislation may spell out certain rights, workers have effectively no access to these rights and are therefore exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labor practices,” it furthered.

The Philippines retained its score of 5 from 2023.

The ITUC also cited the murders of labor rights defender Alex Dolorosa and Kilusang Mayo Uno organizer Jude Thaddeus Fernandez.

Dolorosa, a call center organizer, was stabbed to death in Bacolod City on 24 April 2023.

Meanwhile, Fernandez, 67, was shot dead on 29 September 2023 during a police raid on the house where he was staying in Binangonan, Rizal.

“Workers and unions in the Philippines remained at the mercy of red tagging, violence, abductions and arbitrary arrests,” the ITUC noted.

It also added that workers across many sectors “still faced significant obstacles when attempting to form trade unions.”

With the Philippines in the top 10 list of worst countries for workers are Bangladesh, Belarus, Ecuador, Egypt, Eswatini, Guatemala, Myanmar, Tunisia and Turkiye.

The ITUC documents violations of internationally recognized collective labor rights by governments and employers.