Pampanga extends help to fire victims

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, assisted by his sister, former Board Member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab, led the distribution of financial assistance to 13 families who recently lost their homes to fire.

The beneficiaries came from the cities of Mabalacat and San Fernando, and the municipalities of Magalang, Floridablanca, Sta. Rita, Mexico and Sta. Ana.

Under the Emergency Shelter Assistance Program funded by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, each received financial assistance amounting to P20,000 to help them recover from the tragedy.

Susing Bacani, one of the recipients from Floridablanca, expressed his gratitude to Gov. Pineda and Cayabyab for their untiring effort to assist the fire victms.

He disclosed that the fire, which ravaged their home, originated from the mountains.