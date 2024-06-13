Only the best for Dad at Hotel Okura Manila

Yawaragi of Hotel Okura Manila’s is a restaurant that offers modern and fusion Japanese cuisine which is dining inspired by Japan and beyond. Located at the fifth-floor atrium lobby, Yawaragi offers international gourmet dishes with Japanese specialties and Filipino favorites.

The restaurant offers a unique dining experience where guests can soak up the feeling of being in a modern Japanese-inspired village. Yawaragi means harmony and to be completely at ease.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact +63 917 842 9067 email us at yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com. You may also book your tables online at https://bit.ly/ReserveATable-Yawaragi.

About Hotel Okura Manila and Okura Nikko Hotels

Hotel Okura Manila brings together Japanese omotenashi with Filipino warmth. Okura Nikko Hotels exemplifies the highest in Japanese hotel standards, both in Japan and around the world. Comprising Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International, and Hotel JAL City, the Group includes 81 hotels in 12 countries and regions.

