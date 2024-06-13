Only the best for Dad at Hotel Okura Manila

This Father’s Day, show your appreciation to the remarkable dads in your life with a luxurious experience at Hotel Okura Manila. Nestled within the vibrant Newport World Resorts, Hotel Okura Manila invites families to indulge in a series of exceptional offerings designed to create unforgettable memories.
A Fine Dining Experience at Yamazato
Treat your father to an epicurean adventure at Yamazato, Okura Hotels & Resorts signature Japanese fine-dining restaurant. Enjoy a specially curated Father’s Day Kaiseki set menu (multiple courses) prepared by our specialty Japanese chefs, featuring an exquisite array of authentic Japanese dishes prepared with the finest seasonal ingredients.
From fresh sashimi from various prefectures in Japan and succulent grilled Kagoshima Wagyu beef to delightful desserts, every bite celebrates flavor and craftsmanship.
Sumptuous Buffet at Yawaragi
Reservations and Contact Information
Spaces for our Father’s Day offerings are limited, and we encourage guests to make reservations early. For bookings and inquiries, please contact us at:
Phone: +63 2 5318 2888
Email: yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com or yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com
Online Booking Link: Book a Table Yawaragi or Book a Table at Yamazato
Learn more about Hotel Okura Manila's Father's Day offerings.
Celebrate the remarkable fathers in your life with a luxurious and memorable experience at Hotel Okura Manila. We look forward to welcoming you and your family.
About Yamazato
Yamazato is the signature Japanese fine dining restaurant of Okura Nikko Hotels, offering an authentic Japanese dining experience. With a focus on seasonal ingredients and traditional techniques, our chefs craft dishes that are both visually stunning and deeply flavorful. Our commitment to excellence has earned us a spot in the Japanese Fine Dining scene in the metro, making Yamazato a must-visit destination for connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact +63 917 818 9868 or email us at yamazato.service@hotelokuramanila.com. You may also book your tables online at https://bit.ly/ReserveATable-Yamazato.
About Yawaragi
Yawaragi of Hotel Okura Manila’s is a restaurant that offers modern and fusion Japanese cuisine which is dining inspired by Japan and beyond. Located at the fifth-floor atrium lobby, Yawaragi offers international gourmet dishes with Japanese specialties and Filipino favorites.
The restaurant offers a unique dining experience where guests can soak up the feeling of being in a modern Japanese-inspired village. Yawaragi means harmony and to be completely at ease.
For reservations and inquiries, please contact +63 917 842 9067 email us at yawaragi.service@hotelokuramanila.com. You may also book your tables online at https://bit.ly/ReserveATable-Yawaragi.
About Hotel Okura Manila and Okura Nikko Hotels
Hotel Okura Manila brings together Japanese omotenashi with Filipino warmth. Okura Nikko Hotels exemplifies the highest in Japanese hotel standards, both in Japan and around the world. Comprising Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International, and Hotel JAL City, the Group includes 81 hotels in 12 countries and regions.
Contact Information
Aaron Dominic Paguia
Asst. Marketing & Communications Manager
+63917 817 5631