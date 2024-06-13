Lassiter praying for Gilas return

San Miguel Beer sniper Marcio Lassiter is praying hard, hoping to make the final cut in the Gilas Pilipinas squad that will compete in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Latvia next month.

Lassiter said he is staying in shape and taking good care of his body just in case Gilas coach Tim Cone gives him a call-up for the squad that aims to see action in the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

In their 111-101 win over Meralco in Game 4 of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals series last Wednesday, the Filipino-American gunner displayed his ability, hitting 18 markers that helped the Beermen move two wins away from winning the crown.

Aside from that, he tightened his grip of the third spot in the list of all-time three-point leaders with 1,236 howitzers, just behind the retired Jimmy Alapag and Allan Caidic, who have 1,250 and 1,242 treys, respectively.

“If I’m given the opportunity, I’m always honored. At the same time, I know the team Coach Tim is building up is a strong line up,” Lassiter said following the match that tied the finals series at two games apiece.

“It’s a young group and they’re going to fulfill the journey. I’m just taking care of my body and being there for the team. When the time comes, I’d be happy.”

Lassiter’s experience in the international stage will be a big boost to Gilas.

In fact, Lassiter has been playing for the national squad since 2011, or when it was still under the guidance of Serbian head coach Rajko Toroman.

Gilas returned to the national squad again in 2019 but emerged as the last cut for the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China before getting the call-up anew for the 30th and 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

But it was in the 19th Asian Games where Lassiter proved that he can still perform in the international arena.

With Lassiter threatening to bomb the Chinese from downtown, Gilas posted an overwhelming win in the semifinals before creaming Jordan in the finals to rule the men’s basketball event.

But for now, Lassiter is focused on helping the Beermen win the PBA crown against a Meralco side that appears to know the secret formula on how to beat them.

Should they win Game 5, anything can happen.

“Game 5 is pivotal. Both teams know how important this is,” Lassiter said.