Kylie Verzosa empowers with new colors of Solá shapewear

Kylie Verzosa is thrilled to announce the addition of two new colors, Milk and Sand, to SOLÁ’s ground-breaking shapewear collection, the Mercury Collection.

These additions, which draw inspiration from her diverse career, honor empowerment, self-expression and confidence. With its attractiveness for daily use, the Mercury Collection has already captured the attention of audiences; the addition of the two colors, Milk and Sand, will only increase its adaptability.

These hues add to the already-existing palette of mauve, camel, and black, giving women who want shapewear that is both stylish and comfortable even more alternatives.

The opaque white tone of Milk is a flexible additive that goes well with both warm and cool complexion tones. In contrast to the best-selling Camel shade, Sand provides a more subtle nude option that is carefully designed to complement a variety of skin tones and personal preferences. These new hues further the collection’s dedication to comfort, diversity and confidence.

The much-anticipated limited-edition #SOLÁMilkyWay drop’s best-selling shade, Milk, has been added to the permanent collection due to popular demand.

The Sand hue launches alongside L’Oréal Paris’s “Nude Attitude” campaign. This is the first time L’Oréal Paris has worked with a local company in the Philippines with the introduction of their Nude Attitude Collection featuring their Infallible Matte Lipsticks.

Verzosa on SOLA

With an incredible commitment to listening to what customers have to say, Kylie Verzosa created a collection that genuinely represents self-love and empowerment.

“The Mercury Collection celebrates who you are, rather than just shapewear,” says Kylie.

She added, “I want everyone to feel beautiful and empowered in their own skin.”

Made from premium fabrics, each piece guarantees a smooth design that looks great both on its own and under form-fitting clothing.

It also has a special compression that shapes the body to create a smoother curve.

Three styles — the Sculpting Classic Shapewear Bodysuit, the Sculpting Strapless Shapewear Bodysuit, and the Sculpting Mid-Thigh Shapewear Bodysuit — are available for the first launch.

Every style has distinctive qualities: Sizes XS to XXL are offered in these shapewear pieces, which range in price from P1,485 to P1,585.