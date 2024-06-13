Knee-jerk POGO reactions

Dear Editor,

The recent pronouncements by senators regarding the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) industry have highlighted a concerning trend: Knee-jerk reactions without a clear path forward. While the outrage over illegal POGO activity is justified, blanket bans and calls for immediate closure are short-sighted solutions.

There’s no denying the problems linked to illegal POGOs. Criminal syndicates exploiting the system, human trafficking, and national security risks are all valid concerns. However, focusing solely on shutting down everything disregards the potential benefits of a well-regulated POGO industry.

Instead of an outright ban, let’s focus on crafting comprehensive legislation, addressing the following:

Enhanced Law Enforcement: Law enforcement agencies must be well-equipped to identify and crack down on illegal POGO operations. This requires increased manpower trained in recognizing the signs of illegal activity.

Collaboration with foreign authorities, particularly those in source countries for POGO workers, is also necessary to tackle transnational criminal organizations. Information sharing and coordinated investigations can be crucial in dismantling these networks.

Anti-Human Trafficking Measures: Existing human trafficking laws can be strengthened to address the specific vulnerabilities exploited by illegal POGOs. This includes stricter regulations on visa issuance and employment contracts for foreign POGO workers.

Mechanisms for reporting abuse and exploitation should be readily available and well-publicized. Victim protection and rehabilitation programs are crucial to ensure the safety and well-being of those caught in trafficking schemes.

Transparency and Accountability: The POGO industry needs greater transparency to address concerns about money laundering and tax evasion. Stricter financial regulations and reporting requirements are a must.

This includes independent audits and close cooperation with financial institutions to identify suspicious transactions.

Additionally, clear tax regulations specific to the POGO industry should be established, ensuring the government receives its fair share of revenue generated.

Community Engagement: Local communities where POGOs operate should be involved in the regulatory process. This can be achieved through open communication channels with residents, allowing them to voice concerns and report suspicious activity.

Furthermore, a portion of the taxes collected from POGO operations could be allocated to local infrastructure projects and social development programs, ensuring these communities benefit from the industry’s presence.

By focusing on these legislative solutions, we can address the legitimate concerns surrounding POGOs while still reaping potential benefits. A regulated industry can generate revenue for the government, estimated to be over P20 billion annually according to PAGCOR.

Yours truly,

Alberto Tumbaga

tumbatumba1976@yahoo.com