Kanlaon eruption wreaks agri damage worth P151-M

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported on Thursday that the Kanlaon eruption in Negros Island caused the Philippine agriculture sector to suffer a P151 million production loss.

Based on their latest validation and assessment of the impact of ashfall, lahar flow, and sulfur dioxide (SO2) gas emissions brought by the ongoing Kanlaon volcanic activity, particularly in the agriculture and fisheries sectors, a volume loss of 5,583.3 metric tons (MT) was noted, affecting 1,595.8 hectares (ha) of rice, corn, cassava, and high-value crops.

Of the said area affected size, 1,061.5 ha, or 66.52 percent, are unrecoverable.

A total of 2,341 farmers and fishermen were tallied to be affected.

Rice output had the biggest total value loss of P47.1 million from the volume loss of 1,666.9 MT, affecting 744.4 ha of farmlands. Canlaon City in Negros Oriental and La Castellana in Negros Occidental were reported to be the affected municipalities.

Meanwhile, corn incurred a 25.9 MT volume loss worth P562,312. Its areas affected are 34.7 ha, of which 17.1 ha are totally destroyed. Canlaon City and La Castellana were also registered as the hardest-hit areas.

On the other hand, high-value crop yields in Canlaon City suffered a volume loss of 3,890.5 MT worth P101.2 million. The affected area was 816.7 ha.

Lastly, livestock and poultry have registered a loss of 118 heads worth P2.17 million. This includes chicken, cattle, carabao, goat, and swine losses. Canlaon City, likewise, is the most affected area.

DA said interventions will be promptly deployed to the affected population, including the distribution of seeds, planting materials, and bio-control measures; the Survival and Recovery (SURE) Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council (ACPC) with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and the Quick Response Fund (QRF) for the rehabilitation of affected areas.