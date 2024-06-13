International swimwear brand celebrates biodiversity

From coastline to treeline

More than just an artistic depiction of the Philippines’ biodiversity to Blackbough’s international community, The Bambi’s Ballet Collection is hallmarked by its call to action, where 15 percent of net profits of the collection pieces with De Vera’s illustrations will be donated to the Talarak Foundation ongoing until 17 June. Each bikini purchased from the collection contributes to maintaining and protecting the Philippine Spotted Deer. Blackbough Swim proudly partners with the Talarak Foundation, a championing restoration organization based in Negros Occidental. The foundation is dedicated to preserving and restoring endangered species endemic to the region, making this collaboration a significant step in environmental awareness.

Established in 2010 by Fernando Gutierrez and Pavel Hospodarsky, the main mission of the Talarak Foundation is to protect populations of regionally endemic species through education, research, habitat restoration, and development of sustainable livelihoods for the local community. From classrooms to nature reserves and forest parks to the wild, their team works diligently to push forth their vision of fostering harmony between communities and wildlife, protected and thriving in the West Visayas faunal region.

This strong call for sustainability comes with Blackbough’s commitment. Blackbough’s chief of brand, Beatrice Esguerra said, “By combining art with conservation, we’re not only showcasing the beauty of our wildlife but also actively contributing to its protection. We’re proud to support their vital work in preserving endangered species and habitats in the Philippines.”

Matthew Ward, executive director of the Talarak Foundation, added, “Conservation cannot be done alone, and this collaboration is a beautiful example that will significantly aid our efforts. This partnership not only brings attention to the urgent need for conservation but also inspires a deeper connection with our natural heritage.”

Art for advocacy

Inya de Vera is a visual artist and a lifelong learner who longs to showcase Philippine biodiversity through imaginative and ornate depictions. Traditional medical and botanical illustrations, typographic elements, and textile art influence her dreamy visions of flora and fauna.

“I was thrilled to collaborate on this project with Blackbough to spread awareness about the beauty and uniqueness of these species, which unfortunately need help with conservation. I hope we can raise awareness and contribute to the efforts needed to protect this vital cause through this collaboration,” shares De Vera.

Explore the Bambi’s Ballet Collection blackboughswim.ph/collections/the-bambis-ballet-collection. To support the Talarak Foundation’s mission in wildlife conservation, visit www.talarak.org/.