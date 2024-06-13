Go spends time with kids battling cancer

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, known for his dedication to public service, spent Independence Day meaningfully by visiting the Philippine Children’s Medical Center (PCMC) in Quezon City on Wednesday.

With his birthday approaching on 14 June, Go opted to celebrate early by spreading joy and encouragement to young patients facing health challenges at the hospital.

Reflecting on a tradition that began years ago in Davao City alongside former President Rodrigo Duterte, Go expressed his deep connection with children battling cancer, emphasizing their special place in his heart.

As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go saw this visit as an opportunity to assess the needs of the hospital and explore avenues for further support.

While at PCMC, Go listened to the stories of bravery and resilience from the young patients. Sherwin Arocha and Don Raizen Parafina, among others, expressed their gratitude for Go’s efforts to improve healthcare in the country. Vinz Matthew Fugaban and Markhen Nidal Gabuyan thanked the senator for choosing to celebrate with them, despite their challenging circumstances.

One particularly touching moment came from John Paul Cuilao, a cancer survivor whose life has been intertwined with Go’s since 2018. John Paul, whose journey inspired the formation of the “Touch of Love” group, a non-profit organization supported by Go, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the senator’s unwavering support.

Moved by the encounters with the children, Go reiterated his commitment to accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos. He highlighted his advocacy for initiatives such as Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and specialized medical care through the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

In addition to his visit to PCMC, Go’s Malasakit Team also celebrated the successful turnover of a Super Health Center in Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur. This initiative is part of Go’s broader goal to establish essential healthcare services in underserved communities across the country.

As Go continues his compassionate service to the Filipino people, he remains dedicated to providing hope and care to those in need, embodying the spirit of service on Independence Day and every day thereafter.

Last Tuesday, Go, through his Malasakit Team, lauded the Department of Health’s collaboration with the local government of Sta. Josefa, Agusan del Sur, led by Mayor Symond Caguilat, for the successful turnover of the town’s Super Health Center.

This initiative aligns with Go’s advocacy to establish more Super Health Centers nationwide, ensuring that essential healthcare services reach isolated and geographically challenged communities.

Super Health Centers provide a wide range of medical services under one roof, including database management, outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, diagnostic services (such as laboratory tests, x-rays and ultrasounds), pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical units. Additionally, these centers offer specialized services like eye, ear, nose and throat (EENT) care, oncology services, physical therapy and rehabilitation and telemedicine.

Through collaborative efforts among Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health under Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa, and local government units, sufficient funding has been allocated for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, with two in Agusan del Sur alone.

During the turnover ceremony, Go’s Malasakit Team provided various forms of support to barangay health workers in attendance, including food packs, shirts, basketballs and volleyballs.

In line with his commitment to improving access to quality healthcare, Go encouraged those with medical concerns to utilize the nearby Malasakit Center at Democrito O. Plaza Memorial Hospital in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.