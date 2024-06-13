Fun, friends and FAMAS

Honored to be a part of another night of prestige. We all know the beloved FAMAS Awards — the much-awaited annual event that celebrates and recognizes the talent in Philippine cinema — but have you heard of the FAMAS Prestige Awards?

Recently, the beloved award-giving body extended the honor to individuals from different professional and career fields who directly or indirectly benefit the Philippine movie and arts industries. They have their own stage or versions of the movie screen, and are stars in their own right, too!

So in my best red carpet-ready look, I strutted to the Manila Hotel to be a part of FAMAS for the first time! It was quite exciting to participate in a legendary event. But while I’ve enjoyed meeting friends and amazing celebrities, I am most proud to have been there to support of my BFF Noel Oñate, who was recognized for the FAMAS Prestige Award for Good Governance, Constitutional Initiatives and Comprehensive and Strategic Business Development. A well-deserved honor, if I do say so myself! Thank you for bringing us along, Noel. It was an amazing night to be a part of.

Congratulations to all the deserving honorees as well, and to FAMAS for consistently giving credit where it is due. Cheers to Filipino excellence!