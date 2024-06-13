Engineers from AboitizPower DU recognized as globally competent by ASEAN

Electrical engineers from Davao Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light), a distribution utility of Aboitiz Power Corporation, were recognized as globally competent professional engineers after being conferred the title of ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineers (ACPE) and included in the ASEAN Engineering Register.

Pictured are (L-R) Joel Deguito, Edward Cantero, Dennis Rupenta, and Roger Alinsub, who joined Jonathan Medalla — having been conferred the title much earlier — as ACPEs in Davao Light after a ceremony at Hilton Manila in Pasay City.

The ACPE is accorded to a professional engineer or practitioner from an ASEAN member country who has active and practical experience of not less than seven years, having spent at least two years in responsible charge of significant engineering works. As an ACPE, the engineers have the opportunity to work and practice their expertise in the ASEAN economies in collaboration with engineers of the host country.

Davao Light is the third-largest private electric distribution utility in the Philippines.