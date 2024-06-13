Dunlap holds secret of the sands

PINEHURST, North Carolina (AFP) — Nick Dunlap has had amazing success at Pinehurst already, but asking the 20-year-old American to conjure a US Open triumph this week is still a bit much.

Of course, that was true in January as well when the 2023 US Amateur champion delivered a life-changing PGA Tour victory.

Dunlap became the first amateur in 33 years to capture a PGA Tour event when he won in the California desert at the American Express event, playing on a sponsor’s exemption.

The University of Alabama student turned professional days later and has started living his pro golf dream over the past few months.

Dunlap has already proven a master at the sandhills layout with the domed greens, native sand and wiregrass where the world’s best gather this week.

Dunlap won the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst last July and takes a few lessons from that victory.

“Tack on about 500 yards, way firmer, way faster,” Dunlap said.