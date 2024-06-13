DoJ watching over Teves from afar

The Department of Justice (DoJ) said Thursday the Philippine government will maintain a close watch over former Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. after a court in Dili, Timor-Leste placed him under house arrest.

Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez confirmed the development in response to a query about Teves’ status, as reported by a Timor-Leste media outlet. Teves is facing multiple murder charges in the Philippines and arrived in Timor-Leste by private plane in April 2023.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office of Timor-Leste has officially placed former House Representative Arnie Teves under house arrest. He will be under 24-hour security, with only family members permitted to visit him. The government will maintain close oversight of the situation to ensure that all procedures are both valid and appropriate,” Gutierrez said.

According to court documents, Teves resides in a rented house costing $10,000 per month where he lives with his wife and two children. The household includes more than 20 employees, split evenly between Filipino and Timorese nationals.

The court noted that Teves is a partner in a construction firm whose owner has been providing him with financial support. “Given the facts above, it is concluded that the risk of flight persists for the extraditee, especially since he has the financial means to leave Timor-Leste,” the court said.

To mitigate this risk, the court applied the Coercive Measure of House Arrest under Article 193 of the Timor-Leste Code of Criminal Procedure, alongside the Terms of Identity and Residence under Article 186 of the CCP.

“I order... the arrested individual below named is to be taken to house arrest at his residence to await further extradition proceedings,” the court order read.

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ legal counsel, acknowledged that Teves was under house arrest but contested the court’s reasoning.

“After having determined that he is not a flight risk and that he has not violated any laws, he was placed under guard in his residence simply to ensure his attendance in the hearings,” Topacio said.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez emphasized that regardless of Teves’ house arrest status, he remains under police control. “Whether in custody, re-arrested, or under house arrest, he is deprived of liberty,” Vasquez said.

Teves faces multiple murder charges related to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and several others at Degamo’s residence on 4 March 2023. Teves has denied the allegations. He was apprehended in Dili while playing golf following an Interpol red notice issued against him in February.