DOH focusing on vaccine-preventable diseases as new school year starts

The Department of Health (DOH) is focusing on vaccine-preventable diseases as another school year starts.

During the first day of the Engaging Media for Health Literacy conference, DOH Health Policy Development and Planning Program Medical Officer IV Dr. Adriel Pizarra said that while the pertussis vaccination program continues, the Health department is also focusing on other vaccine-preventable illnesses.

"The Department is now gearing towards vaccination of other vaccine-preventable diseases, especially pag-open na po ulit yung school year," Pizarra said.

"So other vaccines na pwede natin ibigay, hindi lang yung pertussis, but all vaccines under the routine immunization program, we're gearing our information drive as well as our operations to be able to provide it," he added.

The DOH earlier said that around three million pentavalent vaccine doses are set to arrive in the Philippines.

These pentavalent vaccines protect against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Hemophilus influenza type B.

The Health department also ordered at least five million measles-rubella vaccine doses.