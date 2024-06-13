DFA pads Chinese visitors’ checklist

Chinese nationals applying for Philippine temporary visitor visas are now required to submit their Chinese Social Insurance Record Certificates.

This after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday announced additional requirements for Chinese nationals seeking to travel to the Philippines for a short period.

According to the DFA, Chinese nationals applying for 9(a) temporary visitor visas must submit their record certificates at Philippine foreign service posts in China.

“The submitted certificate must be registered for at least six months at the time of the submission of the visa application,” the advisory read.

Chinese nationals currently enrolled in primary or secondary schools or colleges who will be required to submit proof of enrolment, and retirees above 55 years, are exempted from the new visa requirement.

“Other exceptions to the requirement will only be considered on a case-to-case basis,” it said.

The stricter visa requirements for Chinese nationals were implemented amid the heightened tensions between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea and concerns over national security associated with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hubs, which are predominantly run by Chinese nationals.

DFA Undersecretary Jesus Domingo earlier said the new requirement for Chinese nationals was standard practice in other countries such as Japan, South Korea, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Domingo said the new measure is being implemented to address the “major challenge” posed by Chinese nationals who had allegedly submitted fake documents, identification cards, and bank statements.

Meanwhile, a Department of Justice (DoJ) official expressed a need to weigh the positive and negative effects of POGOs on their host communities and the country in general.

DoJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez called for this course of action following raids conducted by law enforcement agencies on illegal POGO hubs said to be engaged in human trafficking, prostitution, cyber scams, and other illegal activities.

“It’s high time for the government to really take a serious look at the pros and cons of the POGO industry itself,” Vasquez said.

He said a “whole-of-government approach” is being applied on the POGO issue, involving various agencies like the DoJ, DFA and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation, among others.