CoA flags Lemery for unregistered land parcels

The Commission on Audit (CoA) has flagged the municipality of Lemery in Iloilo province for failing to register 19 parcels of land totaling P9.058 million under its name, exposing the municipality to potential third-party claims.

In its 2023 report, CoA also discovered that Lemery did not include three lots in its land purchase books amounting to P11,517,920.

The subject lots, which include two quarantine facilities, were acquired in 2023. Their titles have yet to be transferred to the municipality due to the lack of necessary supporting documents, including a certificate of authorizing registration from the Bureau of Internal Revenue and transfer tax, among others.

The other one, purchased to be a public cemetery at P9.818 million, was subject to a case for recovery of possession of a private individual, the auditors said.

CoA lamented that the non-registering and non-recording of the subject lands runs counter to CoA Circular No. 92-386, mandating that the local chief executive registers all real estate under the Torrens Title System to safeguard it from squatters, unlawful occupants, and the like.

The local chief executive is responsible for the proper and effective use of real estate owned or titled in the name of the local government unit under the circular.

“Due to the non-registration of the parcels of land under the Torrens Title System, the ownership and interest of the Municipality over these parcels of land are not safeguarded against possible adverse third-party claims or unlawful occupant,” the auditing body said.

The municipal assessor, however, informed the audit team that the titling of the 19 lands and the quarantine facility located at Barangay Anabo are now in process.

On the other hand, the lot acquired for the public cemetery, despite being subject to a court decision, has already been occupied by the municipality and utilized for its intended purpose.

Nevertheless, CoA said Lemery Mayor Oscar Villegas Jr. must designate an official to facilitate the processing of the certificates of title of the 19 parcels of land and other donated lots not yet transferred to the municipality in order to establish absolute ownership of those properties.