Bespoke weddings made stress-free

In addition to the ballroom, the courtyard, a tranquil oasis on the third floor, provides a harmonious backdrop for intimate wedding ceremonies, seamlessly blending the sophistication of contemporary architectural design with the warmth of nature’s embrace.

“Every wedding should reflect the couple’s unique story. We want to make sure that each wedding is as distinctive and memorable as the couples themselves,” said Rheinna Laberinto, Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila assistant director of events.

Lanson’s team of event specialists collaborates closely with each couple to curate a tailored wedding experience that caters to their needs, from hand-picking the perfect menu and overseeing table layouts to managing guests. Whether couples envision a lavish ceremony or an intimate gathering, Lanson’s team of devoted hosts is committed to making every wedding day stress-free and memorable.

“We understand that weddings are one of the most important days in a couple’s life, and we are honored to be part of that journey. Our commitment on your special day is all about you and we pay much attention to detail to ensure that every wedding at Lanson Place Mall of Asia is not only beautiful but truly unforgettable,” said Laurent Boisdron, Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila vice president and general manager.

Discover how Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila can craft the wedding of your dreams by visiting Lanson Place Mall of Asia Manila’s booth at the Themes and Motifs Bridal Fair on 22 to 23 June. Avail of the best bespoke wedding packages and make your special day truly unforgettable.

