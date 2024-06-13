Being One in the ONE% Masterclass

JC Premiere held its first ONE% Masterclass last 8 June 2024 at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura, Taguig City. It was attended by JC Premiere’s leaders, coaches, and authorized wholesalers. The event speakers are JC’s founders, President & CEO, Mr. Jonathan So, and Vice President & CFO, Mr. Carlito Macadangdang.

“Everybody be man enough to stand your ground and make a choice”, this statement embodies the humble beginnings as stated by Carlito Macadangdang. From being ignored by people whom they first introduced their Siomai, they draw this challenge as a motivation to succeed and grow their business. Carlito also shared that he used to work at his father’s motorcycle business. Being young and aggressive, he knew that he wanted something big. With hard work and perseverance, both Jonathan and Carlito was able to grow JC Premiere and the House of Franchise.

As this does not happens overnight, Carlito says that getting into this success took 18 years or half of their lifetime and it’s a continuous process. “Ang lahat ng mahirap pag paulit-ulit mo ginagawa magiging mabilis” from nobody to somebody, he imparts how the business evolved and able help a lot of people.

Jonathan So started his speech with a “Goodnight and Let’s go Home” an uncanny humor that captured the heart of the audience. Jonathan, imparts the importance of proper handling of finances for both business and the future. To know how to differentiate the needs and wants. Having dogs during his younger years, he realized the responsibility of being a dog owner. Jonathan decided to let go of his dogs. “Kapag nagkasakit masakit din sa bulsa,” he jokingly says. This was one of his practices on how to get focus and identify his needs, always putting his resources into business as there will always be a profit to look forward to. Through proper savings and financial management, the success of JC Premiere was attained.

One of the event highlights is when Carlito sold a bag for a certain amount, Ms. Jean Batcho Urquiolo an Eralista Leader was able to bought it and to her surprise, a special gift was inside. Indeed, it was a lesson that taking risk will always have an incredible result as long as you persevere and trust in your decisions.

For members of the audience who have been a part of One% Masterclass, they have nothing but gratefulness to their true-to-life superheroes, the franchise kings, Jonathan So and Carlito Macadandang, who always have their backs since day one.