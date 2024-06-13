497 Manila City Hall workers given awards

The local government of Manila had given recognition to 497 employees of the City Hall, as part of the upcoming 153rd Manila Day celebration on 24 June 2024.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna told awardees that they should serve as an inspiration to new and young employees of the city government.

Among those who received recognitions were employees who have been in service for 25 years (263), 30 years (158), 35 years (52), 40 years (12), more than 40 years (11), and 45 years (1).

The lady mayor also thanked employees for their years of dedication in serving Manila and its residents.

Lacuna was accompanied by Vice Mayor Yul Servo in giving recognitions to workers from different departments and offices.

While for those who will be retiring next year, this is the messege given by Mayor Lacuna: "Hangad natin ang inyong masayang retirement. Sabi nga nila — 'goodbye tension, hello pension'."