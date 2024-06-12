Why the heat is on in this year’s PMPC Star Awards for Movies

Movie Actor of the Year contenders

Drama kings galore and gentlemen who acted with emotional truth and vulnerability dominate this category. Drama King Christopher de Leon (When I Met You in Tokyo), Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes (Rewind), Papa ng Bayan and FAMAS Best Actor victor Piolo Pascual (Mallari), the Bagong Hari Coco Martin (Apag), Multi-media Star Alden Richards (Five Breakups and A Romance), Breakthrough actor Cedrick Juan (Gomburza), The Seasoned Roderick Paulate (In His Mother’s Eyes), Mannunuri’s best actor winner Romnick Sarmenta (About Us Not About Us), new hope Sean de Guzman (Fall Guy) and also FAMAS Best Actor winner Alfred Vargas (Pieta).

Who must win? In my heart of hearts, Roderick Paulate is the surefire winner. His portrayal of a gay man who takes the responsibility to care for and raise a man/child is topnotch.

Who will win? My fearful forecast, Alfred Vargas for Pieta. A man longing for his blind mother’s love shows a never-before-seen side of Vargas as an actor with his heartache transcending the screen, in quiet and tense moments.

For movie supporting actor of the year, must-win are Dingdong Dantes for Firely and Piolo Pascual for Gomburza. All agree that they did better as supporting players in these movies compared to their overrated lead performances. There are only two men who might upset a Dantes and Pascual tie — JC Santos’ scene-stealing turn as Mallari copycat and LA Santos’ purity and rawness in In His Mother’s Eyes.

The late, great Philippine National Treasure, Palme D’or Best Actress Jaclyn Jose, should have been also nominated for Pieta and not just Gina Alajar. Jose appeared in only two scenes in the Adolf Alix Jr. movie but she eclipsed all the other actors she was with.

Who must win? Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly) all the way. A pleasant win as well in this category will have to be Gladys Reyes (Here Comes the Groom).

What I expect from the awards night is that it will be truly star-studded. It is hoped that all the major acting nominees attend. Of course, we expect as well the other nominees from the categories that are filled with so much talent.

Let us give the leaders and members of the Philippine Movie Press Club a round of applause, firm handshakes and pats on their collective back for 40 years of commitment to artistic excellence and the resolve to continue to honor the best and brightest in the entertainment industry.