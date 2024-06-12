Why the heat is on in this year’s PMPC Star Awards for Movies

The heat definitely on, not in Saigon this time, but in this year’s Philippine Movie Press Club’s 40th Star Awards for Movies as they announced the most number of nominations in the coveted acting categories. The actual awards night will happen this July.
In the Oscars, there are usually more nominees in the Best Picture category. The PMPC recognizes, in what seems like the most number of nominations nods, as a four-decade award-giving body — seven nominees in the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories and for the Best Actor and Actress, 10 each. Wow! This is history in the making!
Movie Actress of the Year race
What the Metro Manila Film Festival failed to do, Star Awards for Movies delivers with the nominations of the last four Philippine movie queens: Superstar Nora Aunor (Pieta), Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos (When I Met You In Tokyo), Megastar Sharon Cuneta (Family of Two) and Diamond Star Maricel Soriano (In His Mother’s Eyes).
In 2017, the longest movie queen rivals, Aunor and Vilma, brought home the best actress trophies for their respective films Kabisera and Everything About Her. Will a quadruple tie happen this time? Just imagining the last four movie queens, on stage taking turns as they deliver their individual acceptance speeches, plus the four of them in a group photo, is truly one for the books and a pop culture moment that will surely achieve legendary status.
The other mighty Aphrodites nominated are Gina Alajar (Monday First Screening), Ai-Ai delas Alas (Litrato), Alessandra de Rossi (What If), Gladys Reyes (Apag), Kathryn Bernardo (A Very Good Girl) and Marian Rivera (Rewind). Truly, the winner in this category will surprise us all. All the nominated actresses deserve their nod per the standards of the PMPC.
Who might win? My fearful forecast, a tie indeed, but for Kathryn Bernardo and Marian Rivera. The most upsetting win will have to be Ai-Ai delas Alas for Litrato. Her aging woman with dementia characterization will make Madam Bola of Batibot cringe.
Movie Actor of the Year contenders
Drama kings galore and gentlemen who acted with emotional truth and vulnerability dominate this category. Drama King Christopher de Leon (When I Met You in Tokyo), Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes (Rewind), Papa ng Bayan and FAMAS Best Actor victor Piolo Pascual (Mallari), the Bagong Hari Coco Martin (Apag), Multi-media Star Alden Richards (Five Breakups and A Romance), Breakthrough actor Cedrick Juan (Gomburza), The Seasoned Roderick Paulate (In His Mother’s Eyes), Mannunuri’s best actor winner Romnick Sarmenta (About Us Not About Us), new hope Sean de Guzman (Fall Guy) and also FAMAS Best Actor winner Alfred Vargas (Pieta).
Who must win? In my heart of hearts, Roderick Paulate is the surefire winner. His portrayal of a gay man who takes the responsibility to care for and raise a man/child is topnotch.
Who will win? My fearful forecast, Alfred Vargas for Pieta. A man longing for his blind mother’s love shows a never-before-seen side of Vargas as an actor with his heartache transcending the screen, in quiet and tense moments.
For movie supporting actor of the year, must-win are Dingdong Dantes for Firely and Piolo Pascual for Gomburza. All agree that they did better as supporting players in these movies compared to their overrated lead performances. There are only two men who might upset a Dantes and Pascual tie — JC Santos’ scene-stealing turn as Mallari copycat and LA Santos’ purity and rawness in In His Mother’s Eyes.
The late, great Philippine National Treasure, Palme D’or Best Actress Jaclyn Jose, should have been also nominated for Pieta and not just Gina Alajar. Jose appeared in only two scenes in the Adolf Alix Jr. movie but she eclipsed all the other actors she was with.
Who must win? Alessandra de Rossi (Firefly) all the way. A pleasant win as well in this category will have to be Gladys Reyes (Here Comes the Groom).
What I expect from the awards night is that it will be truly star-studded. It is hoped that all the major acting nominees attend. Of course, we expect as well the other nominees from the categories that are filled with so much talent.
Let us give the leaders and members of the Philippine Movie Press Club a round of applause, firm handshakes and pats on their collective back for 40 years of commitment to artistic excellence and the resolve to continue to honor the best and brightest in the entertainment industry.