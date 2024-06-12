VP Sara to law enforcers: Respect 'innocent' civilians when serving warrants

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday called on law enforcement agencies to respect the innocent civilians when implementing a warrant of arrest.

Duterte made the statement following the serving of an arrest warrant against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quibuloy who remains at large.

"If we implement an arrest warrant, search warrants, let us make sure that we respect the innocent civilians, the ordinary citizens, especially the children, because it will cause them trauma, and we don't know its effect when they grow," she said after attending the commemoration of 126th Independence Day celebration in Davao City.

Duterte's father former president Rodrigo Duterte condemned the use of "excessive and unnecessary force" in serving the warrants of arrest for Quibuloy.

"Let's not forget that violence against our fellow Filipinos is a desecration of our democracy. I hope we can maintain respect, order, and peace in our country," the Vice President in a statement issued on Tuesday.