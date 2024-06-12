VIVAMAX QUEEN ANGELI KHANG AND ROBB GUINTO STAR IN ‘UNANG TIKIM’

Roman Perez Jr., tagged as “cult director,” and Angeli Khang, the “Queen of Vivamax,” launched an erotic drama romance movie.
Unang Tikim, also starring Robb Guinto and Matt Francisco, will show how the return of somebody’s first love can be both exciting and confusing.
Angeli and Robb, in our interview, revealed their preparations for the role.
“Nakipag-kuwentuhan and bonding po ako sa mga kaibigan ko na lesbians. Ang saya nila ka-kuwentuhan and marami rin ako natutunan sa kanila sa buhay-buhay (I bonded with my friends from the LGBTQ+ community and they are fun to be with; I’ve learned so much from them about life),” Khang said.
Guinto, meanwhile, shared their in-between takes before an intimate scene.
“At first, para lang kaming naglalaro; tawa lang kami ng tawa. Sabi nga ni Direk puro tawanan na lang kami, pero nagawa naman namin ng maganda ang required sa scenes na kailangan (It felt like we were playing at first; we were laughing a lot. Direk even said we were all laughter. But I believe we were able to deliver the intimate scenes as needed),” he said.
The story revolves around Yuna (Angeli Khang) and Becca (Robb Guinto) who, over four years before, fall madly in love and share all their firsts with each other — first kiss, first touch, first sexual experience. Their love seems unbreakable until Becca is forced to migrate to the United States to be with her family.
Between the two, Becca is the lipstick lesbian. She’s also an artist and introvert. When she loves, she gives her all. Meanwhile, Yuna is bisexual. She looks innocent, but is aggressive when it comes to lovemaking. She is generally supportive and caring to people she loves, but it turns out that she cannot stand a long-distance relationship.
Then comes Nicco (Matt Francisco), Yuna’s boss, who’s always been interested in her. He looks like a ladies’ man because of his sweetness and thoughtfulness, but he’s really serious about Yuna. While Becca is away, he able to get close to Yuna, close enough to kiss her.
Becca has the right to feel jealous of Nicco, and being far away from each other, the girlfriends mutually decide to break up.
Four years pass, and Yuna is now engaged to Nicco. Becca, now a professional photographer in the US, returns to the Philippines to complete her dream photo exhibit. She has a new lover, Trisha (Christy Imperial). As fate would have it, their paths cross again. And after all this time, the feelings are still there.
If first love never dies, is it worth all the risk? For Yuna, can she really turn her back on her stable and loving relationship with Nicco for a second chance with Becca? Unang Tikim will hit the cinemas on 17 July.