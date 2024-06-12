VIVAMAX QUEEN ANGELI KHANG AND ROBB GUINTO STAR IN ‘UNANG TIKIM’

Roman Perez Jr., tagged as “cult director,” and Angeli Khang, the “Queen of Vivamax,” launched an erotic drama romance movie.

Unang Tikim, also starring Robb Guinto and Matt Francisco, will show how the return of somebody’s first love can be both exciting and confusing.

Angeli and Robb, in our interview, revealed their preparations for the role.

“Nakipag-kuwentuhan and bonding po ako sa mga kaibigan ko na lesbians. Ang saya nila ka-kuwentuhan and marami rin ako natutunan sa kanila sa buhay-buhay (I bonded with my friends from the LGBTQ+ community and they are fun to be with; I’ve learned so much from them about life),” Khang said.

Guinto, meanwhile, shared their in-between takes before an intimate scene.

“At first, para lang kaming naglalaro; tawa lang kami ng tawa. Sabi nga ni Direk puro tawanan na lang kami, pero nagawa naman namin ng maganda ang required sa scenes na kailangan (It felt like we were playing at first; we were laughing a lot. Direk even said we were all laughter. But I believe we were able to deliver the intimate scenes as needed),” he said.