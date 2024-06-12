Vietnamese woman provided help at NAIA

The management of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport reported that its personnel came to the rescue of a Vietnamese woman who was caught walking through the NAIA Terminal 3 departure area without clothing last Saturday.

Reports disclosed that the woman — believed to be 34 years old — was reportedly offloaded from her flight to Ho Chi Minh City. Authorities are still investigating the reason for her removal from the flight.

“She went straight to the public restroom in the departure area after being offloaded,” said Airport Police Officer 1 Michael Ronald de Guzman of NAIA Terminal 3. “She emerged from the restroom and undressed herself. We are unsure of her motive.”

Airport staff reported that the woman did not cause any harm or disruption to other passengers.

Personnel provided the woman with clothing, water, and a wheelchair. The airport’s medical team was also dispatched to assist her.

“She seemed a little agitated due to the language barrier,” said Manila International Airport Authority assistant general manager for Security and Emergency Services Manuel Sequitin. “She spoke neither Tagalog nor English fluently. We communicated with her through Google Translate. Her condition improved, and she was eventually dressed.”

The woman was allowed to reboard a flight to Vietnam on Sunday.