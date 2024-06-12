U.S. Open picks

This year’s third major is upon us, and this time, the fabled Pinehurst No. 2 plays host.

The venue of the 124th US Open cannot be mentioned without the memory of 1999 champion, Payne Stewart.

Just a few months after Stewart’s thrilling US Open win over Mickelson, his private jet had cabin pressure issues resulting in the death of all onboard.

Stewart and his team were heading to Texas from Florida for the Tour Championship in October 1999 but never made it.

Pinehurst No. 2 today stands at over 7,500 yards, and for the US Open, par is set at 70.

Unlike other courses that are continuously lengthened, No. 2 is at the same yardage it was during the US Open in 2014, won by Martin Kaymer. And unlike most US Opens where rough height and fairway width are the talk of the golfing world in the weeks prior, Pinehurst No. 2 has no rough, and fairways are quite wide at 40 to 50 yards in some holes.

But the lack of rough doesn’t mean scores would be low.

Bunkers and the patchy, sandy, native areas serve as the main penalty from the tees.

The rustic, natural look to the course hides its teeth well. Bunkers aren’t severe, the course relatively flat.

But just off the fairways are areas with bunkers and bare patches with some sandy grass and lumps of wire grass. Deeper into the “rough” the trees come into play as well as pine straw all over the ground.

Luck comes very much into play at Pinehurst, as wayward shots could end up perfect, on a bare lie, on loose sandy ground, against a bunch of wire grass, or on pine straw.

I would describe Pinehurst as a links course with trees. It is beautiful in its simplicity.

Hitting the short stuff at Pinehurst is not as difficult as in other venues as the fairways are wide. Keeping your ball on the fairway though is another matter.

There is no rough, but there also isn’t any intermediate cuts, areas to slow the ball down. So a foot from the fairway could be disastrous or perfect.

Even being in the middle of the fairway is also not always ideal.

Approach shots are highly dependent on getting the correct angle to the greens. Add to that the need for the correct shape, trajectory and spin. You can hit the green and spin or bounce your ball off the greens with no rough to stop the ball.

Chipping is also challenging even from short grass because the lies are very tight.

Apart from the demanding tee shots, hitting and staying on the dance floor is difficult and another of Pinehurst’s defenses.

Greens are like upturned bowls, with balls rolling off on all sides, putting a premium on shot shaping and distance and spin control.

Like any US Open, Pinehurst’s greens are lightning fast, too.

Donald Ross’ design seems rustic and simple with virtually no water hazards, apart from one pond that isn’t in play.

But as natural and gimmick-free as the course is, it is penal and disasters lurk from all corners.

So who do I have as my picks for this year’s US Open?

It would be hard to bet against Scottie Scheffler for obvious reasons.

The world No. 1 is at it again, winning The Memorial the week before the US Open. Obviously, he is in form and should contend.

PGA champion Xander Schauffele is also coming in hot. After his breakthrough at Valhalla, his usual consistent play at majors puts him as a favorite.

Rory McIlroy seems to crumble at majors with suspect putting and less than ideal play when the pressure is on. But Rory has won twice recently and his talent will always place him among the contenders even when he is not at his best.

Matt Fitzpatrick would be one of my favorites, especially on difficult courses.

He seems to have the tenacity and grace under pressure required at golf’s toughest tracks. His US Open at Brookline proves he has what it takes.

Tommy Fleetwood is another English player who is due a major.

Jon Rahm should always pose a threat although after moving to LIV, his play hasn’t been as sharp.

Collin Morikawa is playing well again, finishing second to Scheffler at The Memorial. With a predictable fade and stellar iron play, Collin might just get his third major at Pinehurst.

Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Cam Smith, Will Zalatoris and Hideki Matsuyama are other players who I think may do well this week.

A sentimental pick would be Mickelson, but I’m not sure if he can be consistent enough to play well for four straight days.

Bryson DeChambeau’s length will always be an advantage but the finesse required around Pinehurst No. 2 might not be in his bag.

I am looking forward to this year’s US Open.

After being held at a forgettable course in L.A. last year, this year’s battle at Pinehurst No. 2, one of golf’s old gems, is a treat for us fans.

Sleepless nights are here again!