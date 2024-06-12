Teves told: Stop ‘dilly-dallying,’ face charges

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla urged Ferdinand Topacio, legal counsel of former Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr., to adhere to the expected conduct of an officer of the court by refraining from making unfounded statements against the state that could tarnish the integrity of the country’s justice system.

Remulla was responding to a circulating letter purportedly from Teves which sought the intervention of the United Nations, Amnesty International, other human rights groups, and even Pope Francis. Teves claimed unjust persecution and false accusations.

“I am being politically persecuted, charged with false accusations and even presumed guilty before trial,” part of the letter read.

“You all know the reality in the Philippines; please do not send me there. I do not want to be killed. Please save my life,” Teves supposedly wrote.

Remulla dismissed the statements as imaginary, viewing the letter as a delaying tactic. He said that while Teves portrayed himself as a victim, the real victims were evident in the cases of multiple murder.

“Instead of dilly-dallying, Teves should just face the court of law and answer the charges fair and square,” Remulla said.

He said Teves is a designated terrorist and fugitive from justice and is facing grave charges of multiple murders.

Remulla said Topacio and his client must confront reality.

“Until then, we cannot recognize anything they say unless they present themselves in court,” Remulla added.

On numerous occasions, the Philippine government had guaranteed the protection of Teves.

“Prove us wrong that you are not merely employing tactics intended to delay or circumvent the rule of law by presenting real and existing proof that Teves’s life is in danger. Otherwise, submit yourselves to Philippine jurisdiction. Time is of the essence knowing that there are victims crying out for justice,” Remulla told Topacio.

Regarding allegations that the cases proceeded against Teves despite witness recantations, it falls within the court’s jurisdiction to address this matter in a full-blown trial, according to Remulla.

The DoJ chief said recantations do not automatically undermine a case if other evidence supports the initial statement. Furthermore, recantations are generally disapproved of in our justice system, he added.