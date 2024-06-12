Taste the ‘delightful and strange’ in this celebration

When it comes to spirits, cucumber might not be the top note that people would look for in search of libation. But that’s what makes it so exciting. It’s freedom from the mundane, the simple and the familiar.

In a world of predictable choices and repetitive habits, Hendrick’s Gin stands out as the drink for those who crave the extraordinary, offering a refreshing experience that rewards you with joy beyond reason.

A curious yet harmonious marriage between two very dissimilar stills — the antique Bennett and the rare Carter-Head — Hendrick’s Gin is an art of peculiar craftsmanship that brings cucumber and rose together with other botanicals.

Through these unusual and unique blend of flavors, Hendrick’s Gin creates experiences that are both refreshing and intriguing.

Whether you enjoy a quiet night or host a gathering, Hendrick’s Gin creates good times that stick in memory. Leave the mundane behind and embrace the delightful and strange.

Celebrate the coolness of cucumber

Hendrick’s Gin unveiled today its thirst-quenching campaign to celebrate World Cucumber Day: Refreshing Encounters.

From 13 to 15 June, Hendrick’s Gin will treat bar goers with a spectrum of peculiar activities that will help them break free from the mundane and embrace the oddity.

To celebrate World Cucumber Day, Hendrick’s Gin brings back the Cucumber Currency Exchange. On 14 June, over 50 bars across Metro Manila will allow guests to exchange a cucumber for a Hendrick’s & Tonic.

This promo runs from 7 to 11 p.m., with redemptions limited to one per person. Tag a friend, bring a cucumber and enjoy this refreshing encounter.

Between 13 and 15 June, Hendrick’s Gin will also feature in 11 outlets across the metro with activities including:

•Hendrick’s Cucumber Spa: a five-minute hand massage with cold towel service.

•On-the-spot haiku creation.

•Tarot card readings.

Available between 7 and 11 p.m., guests only need to purchase two Hendrick’s cocktails and they will be given a token that they can use to redeem these peculiar experiences. The participating outlets are the following: Lampara, Secreto, Dr. Wine BGC, Dr. Wine Poblacion, Apothecary, Guilt PH, Mijo, Papillon, Refuge, Spritz and The Way Out.

“For Hendrick’s Gin, the humble cucumber has always been our quintessential muse. In its honor, we’re bringing the Cucumber Currency Exchange back to Metro Manila with a number of refreshing twists to serve as a delightful escape from the ordinary humdrum of our everyday lives,” shares Charmaine Thio, Southeast Asia regional brand ambassador for Hendrick’s Gin.