Sarines siblings top Pinewoods

BAGUIO CITY — After two unsuccessful attempts, the Sarines siblings finally displayed their dominant form, sweeping the titles in the 11-14 category in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour Luzon Series 3 at the Pinewoods Golf and Country Club here Wednesday.

Vito and Lisa secured late-round victories under foggy conditions, sustaining their remarkable performances three legs into the 14-stage series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

After three tournaments in Luzon, the series heads to the Visayas for a three-leg swing starting Monday in Iloilo.

Lisa’s convincing triumph over her twin sister Mona was impressive, but it was Vito’s win over Race Manhit that brought back memories of his thrilling escape in the series’ kickoff leg at Splendido Taal last month.

Tied with Manhit going into the par-4 18th, Vito clinched victory by securing a par while his rival stumbled with a three-putt miscue after missing the green, resulting in a two-shot victory.

Vito finished with an 80 for a 244 over 54 holes, while Manhit, who had battled back from six strokes down to force a tie with a par on No. 17 against Vito’s bogey, ended up with a 246 after a 76.

Majen Gomez also carded a 76 to place third with a 255.

“I felt a lot of pressure when we were tied in the last three holes. But I told myself I needed to make par,” Vito said. “Although I bogeyed the 17th, I still ended up winning.”

After scoring a wire-to-wire victory at Pradera Verde, Lisa showcased her come-from-behind prowess, rallying from two shots down to shoot an impressive 71 and overwhelm the field with a runaway seven-stroke victory.

Lisa quickly regained control with a solid frontside 35 as erstwhile leader and twin sister Mona and contender Levonne Talion both wavered with bogey-riddled 40s.

It was cruise control from there as Lisa pulled away with another birdie on No. 11 before slowing down with a bogey on No. 16 for a one-under card and a 54-hole total of 228.