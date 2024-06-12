Sake Manila a resounding success at Okada Manila

The Sake Manila event, held at the luxurious Okada Manila, exceeded all expectations as it celebrated the art of sake in a lavish and enthralling manner. The event brought together sake connoisseurs, business magnates, figures from the food and beverage industry, Gen-Z attendees, A-list celebrities and public servants for an unforgettable evening filled with exquisite sake, captivating entertainment, and an ambiance of high-spirited camaraderie.
The grand sake event began with a warm welcome from PWM’s director for Sales and Marketing Raymond Joseph, and the esteemed vice chairperson of Okada, Mrs. Takako Okada.
In his opening address, Joseph nostalgically expressed, “You know, I traveled all around Japan, for many years, enjoying wonderful brews that we’ve come to love, and now we want to share our dreams for Sake Manila.” After the inspiring welcome, guests were treated to a captivating array of attractions showcasing the rich cultural heritage and masterful artistry behind sake brewing. A mesmerizing tuna parade held everyone spellbound, and the air was filled with a harmonious fusion of modern and traditional music performed by a talented DJ and a captivating Koto player.
The prestigious Okada entertainment ensemble further enthralled the audience with their world-class performances, while the event also featured an abundance of raffle prizes generously provided by the event’s sponsors.
In addition to the delightful entertainment, attendees were enlightened by engaging talks from master brewers, providing them with a deeper appreciation for the exquisite craft of sake and the rich tapestry of Japanese culture.
The event served as a testament to a growing sake culture in the country and provided a platform for fostering valuable connections while indulging in sheer delight.
Sake Manila at Okada proved to be an immersive encounter that united individuals from diverse backgrounds in jubilant celebration of their shared love for sake. The organizers expressed their profound gratitude to all the sponsors, participants and attendees who contributed to making this event an indelible and cherished experience.
Anticipation was expressed for the prospect of welcoming everyone once again next year for another splendid evening marked by the sheer exuberance of sake, captivating entertainment and the creation of enduring memories.