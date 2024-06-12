Sake Manila a resounding success at Okada Manila

The Sake Manila event, held at the luxurious Okada Manila, exceeded all expectations as it celebrated the art of sake in a lavish and enthralling manner. The event brought together sake connoisseurs, business magnates, figures from the food and beverage industry, Gen-Z attendees, A-list celebrities and public servants for an unforgettable evening filled with exquisite sake, captivating entertainment, and an ambiance of high-spirited camaraderie.

The grand sake event began with a warm welcome from PWM’s director for Sales and Marketing Raymond Joseph, and the esteemed vice chairperson of Okada, Mrs. Takako Okada.

In his opening address, Joseph nostalgically expressed, “You know, I traveled all around Japan, for many years, enjoying wonderful brews that we’ve come to love, and now we want to share our dreams for Sake Manila.” After the inspiring welcome, guests were treated to a captivating array of attractions showcasing the rich cultural heritage and masterful artistry behind sake brewing. A mesmerizing tuna parade held everyone spellbound, and the air was filled with a harmonious fusion of modern and traditional music performed by a talented DJ and a captivating Koto player.