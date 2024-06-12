REGINE SINGS ‘PAMILYA SAGRADO’ THEME SONG ‘ULIT ULIT’

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid gives a powerful rendition to “Ulit Ulit,” the official theme song of the most awaited ABS-CBN family drama “Pamilya Sagrado.”

“Ulit Ulit” is a song of love and betrayal composed and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Music fans hailed the OST on YouTube for its genuine heartbreaking feels.

“Ulit Ulit” also features back-up vocals from Kapamilya artists Lyka Estrella and Trisha Denise.

Piolo Pascual leads the cast of Pamilya Sagrado with Kyle Echarri and Grae Fernandez. It is set to premiere on Monday (17 June) at 8:45 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live and TFC. The series also streams 48 hours before its TV broadcast on iWantTFC.