Refresh like it’s always summer

Crafted with precision, the new Peach Lemon highball seamlessly merges the succulent sweetness of peaches with the zesty kick of freshly crushed lemons, all while maintaining a balanced 7 percent alcohol volume — a flavorful combination that’s both sophisticated and invigorating, perfect for those seeking a refreshing pick-me-up.

“In our tropical paradise, summer is pretty much our default setting here. However, with Lemon-Dou Peach Lemon, we’re aiming to do more than just introduce a new flavor — we’re cultivating a summer mindset, turning our endless summers into an endless summer experience,” says Mark Dee, senior marketing director of Coca-Cola Philippines.

“We at Coca-Cola Philippines go beyond delighting our loyal Lemon-Dou enthusiasts. We are thrilled to open the world of chu-hai to newcomers of legal drinking age, expanding their horizons with our rich, flavorful offerings,” Dee adds.

This innovative addition to Lemon-dou’s repertoire comes as a response to the growing demand for unique and exciting flavor combinations in the beverage market. With its blend of sweet and citrusy notes, the Peach Lemon variant promises to captivate the taste buds of both seasoned chu-hai aficionados and newcomers alike.

As the summer season draws to a close, Lemon-dou Peach Lemon stands as a testament to Coca-Cola Philippines’ commitment to innovation and delivering unparalleled refreshments. Whether enjoyed on a sun-kissed beach or amidst the bustling streets of the city, this new highball promises to add a touch of sophistication and zest to any summer celebration.