Quiambao, Pastrana lead Mythical Teams

De La Salle University’s Kevin Quiambao and University of Santo Tomas’ Kent Pastrana banner the two Mythical Teams to be honored in the Collegiate Press Corps (CPC) Awards Night presented by San Miguel Corporation on Monday at the Discovery Suites Manila in Ortigas, Pasig.

The 5-foot-7 Pastrana powered the Golden Tigresses to their first basketball title in 17 years to headline the first-ever Women’s Basketball Mythical Team in the annual collegiate rites also backed by the Philippine Sports Commission.

She proved as a steady force on the offensive end as the ace guard led the Growling Tigresses past the dynasty that were the NU Lady Bulldogs and their seven-year reign in three thrilling games in the finals.

Pastrana was also named the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 Player of the Year for Team Events by the league on top of making it to the UAAP Season 86 Mythical Five.

For the CPC’s historic award, Pastrana will be joined her teammate and Season 86 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) Tantoy Ferrer, Far Eastern University’s Josee Kaputu, Rookie of the Year in University of the Philippines’ Favour Onoh, and Season MVP in Ateneo de Manila University’s Kacey dela Rosa.

Quiambao, for his part, clinched a golden double by becoming the UAAP Season MVP and Finals MVP to undisputedly lead the Mythical Team in the men’s side featuring the best ballers from the UAAP Season 86 and NCAA Season 99.

The 6-foot-7 forward led the Green Archers to a dry spell-busting championship against the Fighting Maroons, also in three games, to take the Green Archers to their first title since 2016.