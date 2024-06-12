Priest in viral Amlan wedding fiasco apologizes

The priest, who has been under fire for the viral church wedding in Amlan, Negros Oriental, has issued an apology.

This after a video of a wedding that took place in Amlan town made the rounds on social media after the priest celebrant started the mass even while the bride was still walking toward the altar.

According to reports, the bride, Janice Seit Suelto-Sagario, said the priest started the ceremony because it was already late.

The wedding was supposed to start at 8:00 a.m. last Saturday, 8 June, but were told that it was moved to 9:30 a.m.

In a video Suelto-Sagario shared, the priest can be heard scolding the bride, groom, and their families for not following the agreed schedule.

However, in a statement, Msgr. Albert Erasmo Bohol said there were no changes in the scheduled activities of the church on that day.

"This is unfortunate since there was no instruction at all from anyone in the Parish Office that there are changes in the schedule since there was a scheduled Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. of that same morning," Bohol wrote.

The priest apologized to the bride, groom, and their respective families who were offended by the incident.

He also apologized to the bereaved family that was affected by the delay.