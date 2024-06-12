PHilMech, UN hold sustainable farming training

TARLAC CITY, Tarlac — The Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) and the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recently conducted a training for the business aspect of farming at the Microtel by Wyndham Tarlac in this city.

The Capacity Development and Experience Sharing for Rice Value Chains through South-South and Triangular Cooperation project is in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The project aims to teach farmers about the business aspects of farming during the Training on Business Entrepreneurship for Hire Services that was held from 4 to 6 June.

PHilMech emphasized the essence and relevance of planning in the agricultural sector to secure long-term success and sustainability.

Mary Ann A. Bucsit presented a lecture, covering topics such as machinery management, operational planning, securing additional funds for income generation and integrating additional livestock. Bucsit also provided insights and strategies for effective farm management.

Donald V. Mateo and Elijah Z. Davalos delivered lectures focusing on mobile rice mill operations and postharvest practices such as rice storage and pest control management. Mateo pointed out that while machinery is essential for agricultural efficiency, the operators often present the greater challenge.