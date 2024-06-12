LATEST

PARADA NG KALAYAAN 2024

LOOK: President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and their sons—Ilocos Norte First District Representative Sandro Marcos, Vinny Marcos, and Simon Marcos—attended the Parada ng Kalayaan 2024 during the 126th Independence Day on 12 June 2024, at Burnham Green, Quirino Grandstand in Manila. The Parada ng Kalayaan 2024 featured a grand parade consisting of 21 floats depicting the government established by Emilio Aguinaldo and various Philippine towns involved in the Philippine Revolution. The parade started at 5 p.m., from the CCP grounds, it proceeded along Roxas Blvd., and concluded at Burnham Green across Quirino Grandstand. The parade ended with the Inang Bayan float glowing under the sunset designed by artist Diego Imao. | via YUMMIE DINGDING