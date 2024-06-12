Pangilinan backs Paris-bound athletes

Count industrialist Manny Pangilinan in the growing list of personalities who are expected to boost the campaign of the national squad in the Paris Olympics.

Pangilinan said he is willing to offer financial incentives to Filipino athletes who will bring glory to the country in the Summer Games set from 26 July to 11 August.

The PLDT chairperson has been an avid supporter of Philippine sports.

In fact, Pangilinan stands as the chief benefactor of various national sports federation like that of basketball, boxing, badminton, and rowing while helping finance the projects of weightlifting, gymnastics, cycling, taekwondo, football, golf, and other developmental sports.

His MVP Sports Foundation also bankrolls the training and Olympic preparation of elite athletes like Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Aira Villegas, Carlo Paalam, and Hergie Bacyadan of boxing, Carlos Yulo of gymnastics, and Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza and Elreen Ando of weightlifting.

“Most likely, yes,” said Pangilinan at the sidelines of the PLDT Annual Stockholders Meeting on Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Manila in Taguig City.

Pangilinan said their support was already coursed through the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), where PLDT president and chief executive officer Al Panlilio serves as 1st vice president.

“We supported the POC already. We gave money to them. We’re giving money. We’re supporting a number of these athletes. I think, if I’m not mistaken, this will be the largest (local) sports delegation to any of the Olympics.”

The Philippine Sports Commission and the POC have been busy passing the hat to potential Olympic sponsors.

While the PSC had already secured the commitment of some lawmakers including Senators Risa Hontiveros and Christopher “Bong” Go, the POC had already clinched the support of Pangilinan, whose Cignal TV agreed to broadcast the games of Filipino athletes.